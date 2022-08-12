 Skip to content

Breakthrough update for 12 August 2022

Update 1.1.0 -> 1.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay:

  • Gold income dosen't depend on the monster's LVL anymore, so the player can better enjoy the bonus he got with blood and barrels
  • It also make it way much more interesting to keep your change for the next level.
  • Slighlty increased the number of projectiles gathered at lower level of difficulty.
  • Reduced RNG of shop prices.
  • Shop's green items are now grey, and vice and versa.
  • Shop's grey item (previously green), malus is slightly less important.
  • Shop's item armor bonus are nerfed.
  • Shop's item max. health bonus nerfed.
  • Shop's item energy regen are buffed.
  • Shop's item's prices slightly less random.
  • Easier difficulty setting made... easier.
  • Big wolf (first boss) doesn't debuff energy before difficulty 5/10

Bug fix:

  • Fixed bug that made able to spawn two wolves in the tutorial's third room.
  • Fixed bug with controller that wasn't closing inventory after visiting NPC.
  • Fixed problem with some controller that made opening an NPC interface close right away.

Sounds:

  • Changed SFX when changing projectiles
  • Lowered menu's button sound level.

Misceallaneous:

  • Improved and fixed tutorial's dialogs.
  • NPC position on the room depend on the doors position
  • Teleportation now occurs on the exact middle of the room

