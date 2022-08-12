 Skip to content

Escape Memoirs: Mansion Heist update for 12 August 2022

Patch Notes for Version 1.1.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is the change log for patch 1.1.0

Features:
-Added the ability to inspect items carried by other players.

Puzzle adjustments:
-Improved the controls of the sliding puzzle in the workshop.

General changes:
-Re-baked lighting to fix lighting and shadow artifacts, as well as increasing the sharpness of certain shadows.
-Optimized files to reduce install size.
-Some small QoL changes

Bug Fixes:
-Fixed some typos.
-Shifted some small environmental objects that were incorrectly place, such as certain door hinges.
-Other small fixes

