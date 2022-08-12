Patch Notes for Version 1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9305965 · Last edited 12 August 2022 – 19:13:22 UTC by Wendy

Here is the change log for patch 1.1.0

Features:

-Added the ability to inspect items carried by other players.

Puzzle adjustments:

-Improved the controls of the sliding puzzle in the workshop.

General changes:

-Re-baked lighting to fix lighting and shadow artifacts, as well as increasing the sharpness of certain shadows.

-Optimized files to reduce install size.

-Some small QoL changes

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed some typos.

-Shifted some small environmental objects that were incorrectly place, such as certain door hinges.

-Other small fixes