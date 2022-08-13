Improvement Update - August 10th

Found some more areas to improve on a bit related to the UI to better display some new features we added with this past update. Also, begin to add support for more virtual reality peripherals for an even more immersive experience and some special features that will come up later.

Added some environmental elements to Ice Peak Level along with additional alternate routes to explore.

Changelog

Achievement pop-up displays

Pause Menu now works with the keyboard

Added leaderboard to pause menu

Leaderboard times are now public in the community hub

LIV VR support

Bhaptics support and some effects added

Bug Fixes

Fixed intro screen not properly displaying on restart

Achievement bug fixes

Water VFX

Lighting optimization

Cilla updated to detect on startup

Keep on climbing,

MXTreality