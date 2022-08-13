 Skip to content

Adventure Climb VR update for 13 August 2022

Improvement Update - August 10th

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Found some more areas to improve on a bit related to the UI to better display some new features we added with this past update. Also, begin to add support for more virtual reality peripherals for an even more immersive experience and some special features that will come up later.

Brave the Elements

Added some environmental elements to Ice Peak Level along with additional alternate routes to explore.

Changelog

  • Achievement pop-up displays
  • Pause Menu now works with the keyboard
  • Added leaderboard to pause menu
  • Leaderboard times are now public in the community hub
  • LIV VR support
  • Bhaptics support and some effects added

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed intro screen not properly displaying on restart
  • Achievement bug fixes
  • Water VFX
  • Lighting optimization
  • Cilla updated to detect on startup

Keep on climbing,
MXTreality

