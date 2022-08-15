Version 1.4.4 Patch Notes

- Added an Exploration Overlay which is an optional overlay that you can enable to show information relevant to the exploration process all in one place such as Lake Info, Exploration Data Value, Completeness Factor, and Ecosystem Analysis (if module is equipped).
- Added an Overlay button to the Lake Data panel which opens a settings menu to allow enabling/disabling and customization of the Exploration Overlay
- Added a new volume setting for Title Screen music that is separate from the Game Music setting
- Added a new keybind and a new gamepad button option for Start Exploration Scan
- Added a Line Resistance Audio Tone sound effect and volume settings to the Settings screen. This option will play an audio tone of variable pitch that mirrors the line resistance meter.
- Added a Line Resistance Rumble option to Gamepad Controls. This option will enable rumble effects on the gamepad that mirror the line resistance meter.
- Note that the Line Resistance Audio Tone and the Line Resistance Rumble options will not give you any more information than the line resistance meter does, they are just different ways of conveying that information
- Added a new option to the Game Settings screen called “Info Progress Bars on Livewell Fish” which adds a small bar below the species name on all fish in the livewell that indicates the overall progress of the Species Info bar for that species (full info can be found in the Fish Journal panel). This bar will only show up on fish from the current lake and can make it a bit easier to decide which fish to dissect for more information.
- Added mouseover/selection descriptions to all settings on Game Settings screen instead of just the Display/Performance section
- Changed the layout of the Game Settings screen to better accommodate the new options and descriptions
- Changed button text on Exploration Tools modules to be a bit more descriptive
- Moved position of Raining/Snowing overlay text to avoid other overlays and fixed a bug where it could sometimes show up over top of open panels
- Added the ability to skip the splash screen when using a gamepad
- Improved click detection on volume sliders on Settings screen
- Fixed crash that could occur when changing the Water Animation setting
- Fixed a bug on the Settings screen where incorrect help info would show up
- Fixed a display bug that could occur when changing keybinds or gamepad buttons on the Controls screen
- Fixed a bug where actions bound to the gamepad dpad would sometimes incorrectly trigger when using the Action Buttons menu
- Prevented assigning the Action Buttons gamepad button to the dpad as it caused confusing behavior with the Action Buttons menu and selection
A list of patch notes from all updates can be found here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/949600/discussions/4/2253433385454123585/
