The Reaper is here!

Hey Everyone,

As always we have been busy working away behind the scenes this time with a new character "The Reaper" he is a small guy who is cute spooky ready to tear up the arena, you will be able to play him right away as part of the latest build so get ready to scare away the competition.

Along side this new addition to the roster we have added a new special bomb aptly named the "LAZER BOMB" which you guessed it fires out lasers in all 4 cardinal directions aka North, East, South and west along the WHOLE arena being stopped only by solid pillars or roofs, crates are not strong enough!

We hope that you have just as much fun playing with the new additions as we had while making it!

James and Dina