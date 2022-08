This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes:

The Lance is now piercing

Changed the Barbell effect

Bug Fixes:

Corrected animations and colors of items during combat

Defaulted language to English if the language is not detected

Exception handling for loading an improperly saved options file

Fixed a glitch with the Item Atlas and carvings

Corrected Chinese fonts

Fixed a typo on the Ultra Knight's card

Fixed an issue with items that change their sprite (like the water flask)