Attempt to fix characters rendering bright cyan in some cases
Fix for possible errors with dynamic vertex/index buffers
Fix for text to speech in Windows, disabled in Linux
Axiom Verge 2 update for 12 August 2022
Version 1.0.24, 8/12/2022
Changed files in this update