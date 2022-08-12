 Skip to content

Axiom Verge 2 update for 12 August 2022

Version 1.0.24, 8/12/2022

Version 1.0.24, 8/12/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attempt to fix characters rendering bright cyan in some cases
Fix for possible errors with dynamic vertex/index buffers
Fix for text to speech in Windows, disabled in Linux

Changed files in this update

Axiom Verge 2 Content Depot 946031
  • Loading history…
Axiom Verge 2 Linux Depot 946032
  • Loading history…
