 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sissa's Path update for 12 August 2022

Level Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9305628 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Couple of levels had a movement issue
-level selection 41-48 was making the player go to a different level and not the one you clicked
-2 levels were impossible to complete

Changed files in this update

Depot 2090161
  • Loading history…
Depot 2090162
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link