 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

挂机神话 update for 12 August 2022

挂机神话 20220813 圆饼出击

Share · View all patches · Build 9305528 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

#修复一个老板键失灵相关的bug

PS：G胖已经不给曝光量了，如果觉得小破游还可以，请投个好评，让小破游好好活下去。无论如何，狮子都会继续努力将小破游打磨得越来越好玩的！

Q群：632515086（此群新开，老群已满，群骚气的程度与游戏文案成正比！）

Changed files in this update

Depot 1863751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link