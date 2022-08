Concept Artist Interview Live Stream - Friday Aug 12th, 2:30pm EST

Share · View all patches · Build 9305447 · Last edited 13 August 2022 – 07:26:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hiló Vikings,

Heads up - we'll be streaming on Twitch and Steam today - Friday, August 12th at 2:30pm EST! ⚔️

Come join our Senior Community Manager, Sydnee, and Community Manager intern, Alice, AND special guest - our Concept Artist, Louis!

We'll be doing a Q&A session, dropping some Season 3 behind the scenes art, and celebrating our community by revealing our Fan Art contest winners.

See ya there. :D

Discord: https://www.discord.gg/tribesofmidgard

Twitter: @tribesofmidgard

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tribesofmidgard

Instagram: https://www.Instagram.com/tribesofmidgard

Twitch: https://twitter.com/tribesofmidgard

Website: https://www.tribesofmidgard.com