Paradigm Shift update for 12 August 2022

3.0.3 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated all the cave and tree sprites
  • Fixed a bug where going into Neon Dungeon crashes the game
  • Fixed a bug where the healing move Hylia did way less healing than it was supposed too
  • Fixed the physical attack Wring, it was doing 20 hits instead of 3 hits per enemy
  • Fixed a glitch where the Otus cutscene played twice
  • Made it so the camera can see thru certain walls on some of the maps for better viewing
  • Tweaked numerous damage outputs for some attacks

