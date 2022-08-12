- Updated all the cave and tree sprites
- Fixed a bug where going into Neon Dungeon crashes the game
- Fixed a bug where the healing move Hylia did way less healing than it was supposed too
- Fixed the physical attack Wring, it was doing 20 hits instead of 3 hits per enemy
- Fixed a glitch where the Otus cutscene played twice
- Made it so the camera can see thru certain walls on some of the maps for better viewing
- Tweaked numerous damage outputs for some attacks
Paradigm Shift update for 12 August 2022
3.0.3 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
