Planet S update for 12 August 2022

Planet S Version 0.1.7

Planet S Version 0.1.7 · Build 9305369 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! We are back with another bugfix and QoL patch.

Language:

  • [NEW] Spanish translation by PayDaPro
  • Fixed a couple of small translation errors in the german translation

Multiplayer:

  • Fixed a desync when renaming a colony that no longer exists
  • Fixed a desync when demolishing a building or spaceship too quickly
  • Fixed a desync when upgrading a building too quickly
  • Fixed a desync that was caused in the background after placing certain buildings
  • Fixed a crash when closing the game after a multiplayer session

General:

  • Added a warning popup when trying to colonize a planet without coal, iron and clay for the first colony
  • Added a hotkey to upgrade buildings (Default key is "U")
  • Fixed an issue that prevented players from building residences if they are in dept
  • Fixed a crash when deleting a savegame

Settings:

~ Changed the default gamma value from 2.2 to 2.0 to make darker areas a bit easier to see
~ Gamma is now a percentage slider and has moved from the advanced to the general options tab. A higher gamma value now increases the brightness in darker areas while a lower value decreases the brightness

Engine:

  • Fixed a crash when GLFW couldnt create a window
  • Planet ring markers are no longer cut off in the solar system view
  • Fixed a crash when a sound couldnt be loaded correctly

This will probably be the last patch before 0.2.0 (research update).

TeamJA

