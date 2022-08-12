Planet S Version 0.1.7

Hi everyone! We are back with another bugfix and QoL patch.
Language:
- [NEW] Spanish translation by PayDaPro
- Fixed a couple of small translation errors in the german translation
Multiplayer:
- Fixed a desync when renaming a colony that no longer exists
- Fixed a desync when demolishing a building or spaceship too quickly
- Fixed a desync when upgrading a building too quickly
- Fixed a desync that was caused in the background after placing certain buildings
- Fixed a crash when closing the game after a multiplayer session
General:
- Added a warning popup when trying to colonize a planet without coal, iron and clay for the first colony
- Added a hotkey to upgrade buildings (Default key is "U")
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from building residences if they are in dept
- Fixed a crash when deleting a savegame
Settings:
~ Changed the default gamma value from 2.2 to 2.0 to make darker areas a bit easier to see
~ Gamma is now a percentage slider and has moved from the advanced to the general options tab. A higher gamma value now increases the brightness in darker areas while a lower value decreases the brightness
Engine:
- Fixed a crash when GLFW couldnt create a window
- Planet ring markers are no longer cut off in the solar system view
- Fixed a crash when a sound couldnt be loaded correctly
This will probably be the last patch before 0.2.0 (research update).
TeamJA
