- Faster recharge of ghost zapper between zaps
- Added fluid animations for ghosts
- Level layouts changed to be easier/more accessible
- Multiple models updated & level detail added
- Added new graphics settings
- Various bug fixes and additional tweaks
Hogogeist update for 12 August 2022
Hogogeist update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update