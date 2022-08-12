 Skip to content

Hogogeist update for 12 August 2022

Last edited by Wendy

  • Faster recharge of ghost zapper between zaps
  • Added fluid animations for ghosts
  • Level layouts changed to be easier/more accessible
  • Multiple models updated & level detail added
  • Added new graphics settings
  • Various bug fixes and additional tweaks

