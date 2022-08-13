 Skip to content

Epic Jump! update for 13 August 2022

New levels!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone.

Here is the update for the last levels that will be added to Epic Jump.
From now on the game will only be updated if there are reported issues but there won't be added any more content.
This is because we have to move on and our team is currently studying and will be back with newer and improved games next year.

If you have any issues or want to get in touch with us you can send us an email or contact us directly via Discord.

We have also lowered the price of the game to make it more accessible.

Thank you for playing.
The R4ptor Studios Team.

