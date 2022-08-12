Week 3 – 2600 knights joined our cause + 4 quests and a lot of fixes

2600 Knight joined our cause

First, we would like to thank you for your support. 2600 people is a small medieval town. We are very happy that so many of you, would like to be a part of creating a great medieval game.

All your good comments and words of encouragement are very important to us. As it helps us to push forward, getting better, fix and work faster on new stuff. Yes, as nerdy game-developers may seem, we have feelings too.

We are of course aware that some of you feel disappointed at this moment, but don’t worry. Next year you will see what a good investment you made when you will have hours and hours of fun and medieval adventure to experience. We are gamers too, so we understand your „anger”.

But please Remember we are on the first phase - 15 August - 15 October: Feedback and idea gathering + bug fixing

If you read our store page, you would know what awaits you for now. Yea I know. I never read an offer on Steam too.

Don’t worry. We will finish this game and make it great, and we are ready for troubles on the road. And we see and are very grateful that many of you are so willing to help and put your hearts in it. THANK YOU, fellow knights and princesses!

Players creativity makes our heads pop

Despite the fact there are still 3 months to the castle updates – some of you shared really cool buildings on our discord. As I always say - and I am still living in a shack :(

Warzeus

Asan Basan





Talwinter

D4ddelzw3rg

Trogdor

Sgt.SkidMark

Epaspera





MadKitty

Grianna

Rantarock

Absolutly awesome!

Time for: Patch notes –

NEW

The story update is scheduled for next year, but we will throw in some quests now and then

4 quests (Franz, Bolko, Ludomir)

FIXED

3 slots for autosave – that means you will have 3 saves and there is much less possible for you to get into the death-save loop even if you forget to save by hand – which is very recommended.

Trees and collectibles do not regrow in buildings anymore (Grass still does)

Blocking works

Animals do not get stuck on trees anymore

Audio settings remember by your game

If you have full inventory, you will not be over encumbered when the weight is below your limit

-The effect of over encumbered disappears also when you sell stuff under your max weight

It also updates when you add points into strength

No more two prices for axe in stone anvil

Equipment – equipped still weights. (yes, we know you will hate us for it)

Stone anvil does not show options from other buildings anymore

No more dark overlay on the dialogue menu

Changed

Increased experience from crafting actives (not everyone wants to kill and rob)

The iron tools have now much more durability than the stone ones

Armour weights a little less

Deers are a little weaker

Next update 19.08.2022. With the next update, the demo will be updated too. It is now missing two updates.