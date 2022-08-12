Hotfix #06

Hello eollians (ugh, we need to work on that). Today we are still playing with optimization. Since our release our gods have printed these negative reviews, framed them and put them up on the wall as a reminder that game dev is not a joke.

Anyway, we're slightly decreasing the grass textures (will make a big difference in performance) and we're trying a new Forced_LOD system that will work with Unity's LOD Group regular system.

We hope these changes will increase our holy FPS a little bit (and they did in testing), but we still need to hear from you, eonians (ugh).