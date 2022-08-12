Content Update: 00.63a (Solo game content push)

What to expect:
- 19 new AI opponents that get progressively more difficult and unlock as you defeat them
- Once defeated at their default weight class, # rounds, and round duration, you can adjust these aspects and play them again at whatever duration/weight class you prefer for addition cash winnings / practice
- Male and female circuit competition paths (ie you can choose to fight 10 bots in each path. Unlocking the second/third etc... in one path unlocks the equivalent bot in the other, since the male and female paths are fairly equivalent in difficulty)
- AI stats have been adjusted and some movement smoothed out
- Uppercuts and hooks have been added to bots (if they have them in their knowledge base, the early bots do not 'know' all punches)
- The first few bots will seem very easy at their default settings compared to before
- Some new overall damage tweaks: hard/good hits now have a greater chance of knocking down your opponent, player health regen is slower
- Later AIs are HARD! They're kicking my butt. All of this will get balanced out as we move along. They're in your face and don't move around enough yet - this will come.
- Cash and fight fee balancing is ongoing.
What NOT to expect:
- Perfect AI behaviors - the bots are a work in progress. They have come a LONG way since EA launch. HOWEVER, I plan to make another large pass on them before the end of August/early Sept. to really smooth out timings, staggers, hit animations, emotions, reactions and decision making. Right now some of these things get jumbled together resulting in odd movements. So you don't really need to report this stuff, I know it's there and I'll handle it after the next few updates. What should you report? Game breaking stuff: ex. you're fighting a bot and he pulls down your pants or something 😉 jk.
Changed files in this update