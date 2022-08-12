P&C Beta Update: 12.08.22

As per your commands, CG Gallery NPC to be found somewhere in the Kingdom!

GOOD LUCK WITH THAT HAHAHAHAH

Size: 323.9 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Diana can now be found roaming the Kingdom, offering you to check her artworks (aka the complete CG Gallery)

ːswirliesː New sprite for Babs' Hut on the overworld map

ːswirliesː Added "Pervert's Dash" reward! 10x Golden Voucher (free "Offer a Round" in Faun's Tavern) and "Kobold/Human/Goblin Bartender" costume for Kobold/Human/Goblin Princess and Progeny! Get them by using the code you get by completing the minigame!

ːswirliesː Kobold/Human/Goblin Progeny wearing the Bartender costume can be (rarely) met in Faun's Tavern

ːswirliesː Reworked assets for many NPCs (Arcane Princess, Babs, Bandit/Knight Princess, Bumpkins, Farmers, Pumpking, Hammerhead Princess, Scarecrows, Snail Princess). More to come in the next updates.

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed "Offer a Round" option not showing in Faun's Tavern if the Barmaid Gown is already gifted/in inventory

ːswirliesː Bird/Human/Slime Progeny occasionally re-randomizing itself after the first time you talk to said NPCs

ːswirliesː Love Whip causing reverse battle-fucks on non-succubi (Progeny could end in an endless animation loop)

ːswirliesː Bird Princess' STAMP scene will now be prevented if the Kingdom is peaceful or if every war happening in the Kingdom involves Mermaid Princess