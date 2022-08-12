This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A black shadow, as if woven from darkness, silently appeared at the gates of Katana. Silently she slipped into the city, illuminated for a moment by the cold light of the impassive moon, and then hid, waiting.

Mortul Kane, the last accomplice of the Brotherhood of Death, who has sunk into oblivion, has returned to Guy's world in order to restore the former foundations and revive the ancient order of assassins! Long ago, the Brotherhood of Death and its Executioners brought terror and death, reaping lives and collecting bloody tribute.

Those brave men who are not afraid to look into the eyes of Death itself and risk joining the Brotherhood will gain power and will keep Guy's world in fear!

Recruits must pass a ruthless test and only the most brutal recruit will be honored to become one of the Executioners of the Brotherhood of Death!

On August 13, from 21:00 to 22:00 (UTC), the Hour of the Killer will be held!

The one who kills the most players during this time will be the winner of the challenge and receive:

Ancient gold energy (10 pcs)

Powder of recovery (1 pc)

Hidden Village Pass (7 days)

Remember that your victims must be at least level 150! Kill as many different characters as possible!

(1 server - 1 winner)

We remind you that this event is not held on the Angel-Minotaur PvE server.