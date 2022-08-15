 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Post Scriptum update for 15 August 2022

Update v3.0.674.3124 - Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 9305095 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

This update while not massive has been spent mainly tracking down and fixing some issues with VOIP and foliage detail at a distance. We will continue to monitor issues and make fixes as necessary, to that end we want to thank you for your bug reports as it helps us massively track down issues!

We are currently moving towards the release of Chapter 4 which we expect to start publicly playtesting very soon.

As per usual, you can find the changelog for this update below.

Changelog v3.0.674.3124
  • Cleaned up the VOIP Optimization.
  • Fixed an issue where local VOIP would accumulate in an area and cause it to be played back if a player entered the area again later.
  • Optimized and improved Foliage LOD to better avoid harsh pop-in behaviour.
  • Rebalanced FG-42 recoil to better fit the caliber and rate of fire.

Sincerely,
Periscope Games

[url=https://discord.gg/postscriptum]

JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON DISCORD

[/url]

Changed files in this update

Post Scriptum Content Depot 736221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link