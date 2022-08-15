Update v3.0.674.3124 - Changelog

Greetings!

This update while not massive has been spent mainly tracking down and fixing some issues with VOIP and foliage detail at a distance. We will continue to monitor issues and make fixes as necessary, to that end we want to thank you for your bug reports as it helps us massively track down issues!

We are currently moving towards the release of Chapter 4 which we expect to start publicly playtesting very soon.

As per usual, you can find the changelog for this update below.

Changelog v3.0.674.3124

Cleaned up the VOIP Optimization.

Fixed an issue where local VOIP would accumulate in an area and cause it to be played back if a player entered the area again later.

Optimized and improved Foliage LOD to better avoid harsh pop-in behaviour.

Rebalanced FG-42 recoil to better fit the caliber and rate of fire.

Sincerely,

Periscope Games



[url=https://discord.gg/postscriptum]

JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON DISCORD

[/url]

