v4.2.0

New

-The 2nd Umbra Lord is now available to fight! Defeat the Corrupted Beastmaster at Awakening Rank 19 to earn the Lost Psalm!

Changes

-Status Fiend cooldown reduced to 0.2 s

-The way that the Battle Trance Hymnal settings work has been altered

-Revised how Kindling is presented, to help prevent players from getting a wrong understanding

-Traitful will no longer destroy Traits obtained from Limbo, Extreme Personality, or Copycat