Patch 1.1.4 is now live!

We’re back from our short break. Picking up with a bunch of bug fixes that were reported in our absence. This doesn’t clear the entire backlog of bugs, but it gets rid of a good chunk of them nonetheless!

We’ve also changed one and added two new features: Pray For Help is now accessible through the pause menu, we’ve added a skip button during the time lapse, and brought back the previous build button during character creation.

Bug Fixes

During the time lapse Allied clans won’t break alliances because they are attacked by other forces

During the time lapse clans cannot become Hostile as a result of being attacked (they can still become angry when they weren’t allied).

The map to the statue of Mercy found in some Mercy Tomb’s works correctly.

Potential fix for missing clues in Raaf Temples.

Fixes issue with generation recovery for nodes with multiple levels.

Removes weird shadows on the map.

Improves controller support in legacy menu.

Fixes aspect ratio issues in the game over menu.

Fixes rare freeze during generation of specific Mercy tombs.

Restless bones no longer resist claims to mines.

‘Bluca plants’ have slightly smaller hit boxes and are spawned in slightly tighter patterns to prevent them from blocking paths.

Travel gear always clears its used status when starting a journey from a map node.

Addressing issue with the ‘proto stuff’ lore book.

Eclipse no longer randomly withholds rewards for offerings at their shrines.

The Athletic Physique skill has a correct icon.

The ‘well-worn’ quality on item correctly indicates it reduces the number of uses by 2.

Duplicate map notes for a single marker don’t get changed all at the same time.

Resolving an issue with returning from Doorn’s spirit world.

Campsites hidden in caves cannot be exposed at the same time.

The energized condition is taken into account better when determining the effects of travel hardships.

Fixes issues with items losing charges when stored in chests (only works for items stored after the patch).

Fixes a weird null reference that could occur after you die with mushrooms in your inventory.

New Features

Adds skip option during time lapse.

Restores the Previous Build option during character creation.

Pray For Help (including options to escape or report a bug) is now available through the pause menu

Other Changes