Patch 1.1.4 is now live!

We’re back from our short break. Picking up with a bunch of bug fixes that were reported in our absence. This doesn’t clear the entire backlog of bugs, but it gets rid of a good chunk of them nonetheless!
We’ve also changed one and added two new features: Pray For Help is now accessible through the pause menu, we’ve added a skip button during the time lapse, and brought back the previous build button during character creation.
Bug Fixes
- During the time lapse Allied clans won’t break alliances because they are attacked by other forces
- During the time lapse clans cannot become Hostile as a result of being attacked (they can still become angry when they weren’t allied).
- The map to the statue of Mercy found in some Mercy Tomb’s works correctly.
- Potential fix for missing clues in Raaf Temples.
- Fixes issue with generation recovery for nodes with multiple levels.
- Removes weird shadows on the map.
- Improves controller support in legacy menu.
- Fixes aspect ratio issues in the game over menu.
- Fixes rare freeze during generation of specific Mercy tombs.
- Restless bones no longer resist claims to mines.
- ‘Bluca plants’ have slightly smaller hit boxes and are spawned in slightly tighter patterns to prevent them from blocking paths.
- Travel gear always clears its used status when starting a journey from a map node.
- Addressing issue with the ‘proto stuff’ lore book.
- Eclipse no longer randomly withholds rewards for offerings at their shrines.
- The Athletic Physique skill has a correct icon.
- The ‘well-worn’ quality on item correctly indicates it reduces the number of uses by 2.
- Duplicate map notes for a single marker don’t get changed all at the same time.
- Resolving an issue with returning from Doorn’s spirit world.
- Campsites hidden in caves cannot be exposed at the same time.
- The energized condition is taken into account better when determining the effects of travel hardships.
- Fixes issues with items losing charges when stored in chests (only works for items stored after the patch).
- Fixes a weird null reference that could occur after you die with mushrooms in your inventory.
New Features
- Adds skip option during time lapse.
- Restores the Previous Build option during character creation.
- Pray For Help (including options to escape or report a bug) is now available through the pause menu
Other Changes
- Improves feedforward and priority of meals that can be seasoned to restore hope.
- Berries are never ‘fresh’ (as it didn’t have any effect).
- Improves spelling, grammar, and accuracy of texts.
- Priority of the fur-lined quality to counter cold hardship is reduced (cold weather gear is used first).
