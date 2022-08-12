 Skip to content

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy update for 12 August 2022

Patch 1.1.4 is now live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We’re back from our short break. Picking up with a bunch of bug fixes that were reported in our absence. This doesn’t clear the entire backlog of bugs, but it gets rid of a good chunk of them nonetheless!

We’ve also changed one and added two new features: Pray For Help is now accessible through the pause menu, we’ve added a skip button during the time lapse, and brought back the previous build button during character creation.

Bug Fixes

  • During the time lapse Allied clans won’t break alliances because they are attacked by other forces
  • During the time lapse clans cannot become Hostile as a result of being attacked (they can still become angry when they weren’t allied).
  • The map to the statue of Mercy found in some Mercy Tomb’s works correctly.
  • Potential fix for missing clues in Raaf Temples.
  • Fixes issue with generation recovery for nodes with multiple levels.
  • Removes weird shadows on the map.
  • Improves controller support in legacy menu.
  • Fixes aspect ratio issues in the game over menu.
  • Fixes rare freeze during generation of specific Mercy tombs.
  • Restless bones no longer resist claims to mines.
  • ‘Bluca plants’ have slightly smaller hit boxes and are spawned in slightly tighter patterns to prevent them from blocking paths.
  • Travel gear always clears its used status when starting a journey from a map node.
  • Addressing issue with the ‘proto stuff’ lore book.
  • Eclipse no longer randomly withholds rewards for offerings at their shrines.
  • The Athletic Physique skill has a correct icon.
  • The ‘well-worn’ quality on item correctly indicates it reduces the number of uses by 2.
  • Duplicate map notes for a single marker don’t get changed all at the same time.
  • Resolving an issue with returning from Doorn’s spirit world.
  • Campsites hidden in caves cannot be exposed at the same time.
  • The energized condition is taken into account better when determining the effects of travel hardships.
  • Fixes issues with items losing charges when stored in chests (only works for items stored after the patch).
  • Fixes a weird null reference that could occur after you die with mushrooms in your inventory.

New Features

  • Adds skip option during time lapse.
  • Restores the Previous Build option during character creation.
  • Pray For Help (including options to escape or report a bug) is now available through the pause menu

Other Changes

  • Improves feedforward and priority of meals that can be seasoned to restore hope.
  • Berries are never ‘fresh’ (as it didn’t have any effect).
  • Improves spelling, grammar, and accuracy of texts.
  • Priority of the fur-lined quality to counter cold hardship is reduced (cold weather gear is used first).

