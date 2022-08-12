 Skip to content

鸟兽幻戏图 Bird and Beast Fantasy update for 12 August 2022

Added bamboo forest monster

Patchnotes via Steam Community

next steps

  1. Add the leaf particle effect of bamboo forest

  2. Add drop system

  3. Adjust the function of the inventory system

Changed files in this update

