Added bamboo forest monster

next steps
-
Add the leaf particle effect of bamboo forest
-
Add drop system
-
Adjust the function of the inventory system
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
next steps
Add the leaf particle effect of bamboo forest
Add drop system
Adjust the function of the inventory system
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update