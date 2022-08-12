Island Idle RPG - August Update 2.1.25

[FIX] Fixed click not working on the Ship

[FIX] Fixed quest modal not showing the remaining quests

[FIX] Fixed the message of new enemies available on the second Dungeon not showing

Update 2.1.23

[FIX] Fixed monsters drops not working

Update 2.1.22

[ENH] Now there is a button "Eat" to use during the battle

[FIX] Fixed visual bug when cooking a fish and not showing it

Update 2.1.20

[NEW] Now you can choose the amount of items you want to sell to the market

[FIX] Fixed fullscreen mode freezing the game

[ENH] Tree now has infinity resources at the beginning of the game