This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Adam.

What are you doing all day in your apartment? Voices say that you're not alone in there.

I heard someone singing, is that you?

Anyway, you have to get out of your hole!

Too much time has passed since blood flowed to the streets of Century.

As you know, plants need blood to grow, and without your help, the City will face an arid period without bullets.

I know what you're going to say...nothing is done for nothing.

The citizens will widely reward you for your services.

You already know what that means.

We're ANNOUNCING the CLOSED BETA TEST.

🗓️When?

From September the 2nd to the 4th.

The playtest will last all weekend without interruptions.

🚪How can I join?

No more forms to fill out this time!

You have to go on the Hell is Others Steam page, press the REQUEST ACCESS button, and you're signed up. Simple as that!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/964440/Hell_is_Others/

❓How does a closed beta work?

Closed beta means that there are limited spots to join the playtest.

We're going to let people in based on sign-up order.

So don't hesitate and reserve your place now!

📹Can I stream the game?

Yes!

You will be free to stream and record the game for the first time!

Last but not least, we highly recommend to join the Hell is Others Discord server.

All the news, playtest updates, and support to players will take place on the Discord server!

See you tomorrow!