AsteroIdle update for 12 August 2022

v0.1.2 update

Patchnotes
  • From now on you can gain automatically mines from all space objects, not only from asteroids. (Making game more idle)
  • Gain more FDC (Fuelinium drop chance) from sector travelling.
  • More detailed explanations added for upgrades.
  • Some fixes to prevent buying upgrade while upgrades list refreshing.

