- From now on you can gain automatically mines from all space objects, not only from asteroids. (Making game more idle)
- Gain more FDC (Fuelinium drop chance) from sector travelling.
- More detailed explanations added for upgrades.
- Some fixes to prevent buying upgrade while upgrades list refreshing.
AsteroIdle update for 12 August 2022
v0.1.2 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
