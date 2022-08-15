Slime Girl Smoothies launches August 29th! With an amazing cast of voices, artwork and a story that will give you lewd and wholesome vibes!
Thank you to EVERYONE involved for getting this game to the finish line. Below is the final trailer, if you have early access the game will update to the final version! Stay tuned because this isnt the only Slime Girls news on the horizon!
Slime Girl Smoothies Launches August 29th!
