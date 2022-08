This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, everyone!

As our game continues to evolve, we wanted to get feedback regarding the basics of the game. Please don’t hold anything back. We accept all opinions, and we look forward to your responses.

English: https://forms.gle/evGQ2GmiHtBDDq636

Chinese: https://forms.gle/HT1KkqeYoWHA4iGw8

French: https://forms.gle/DDUEw3u2eh7h2KkPA

See you in the Facility.

~Nostra (Northwood Studios Feedback Manager)