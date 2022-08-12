 Skip to content

Project Wunderwaffe: Prologue update for 12 August 2022

Building tunnels and elevators have been improved

Build 9304719

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Project Wunderwaffe: Prologue and sharing your experiences.

We have prepared an update that improves various aspects of the game.

The Prologue is one step before the release of the full version is getting closer.
The full version will offer a save function as well as Tier II and III access.

Discover what awaits you:

✅ Building tunnels and elevators have been improved.

✅ Tunnels and elevators can be built on resources.

✅ Tunnels and elevators can be built through the buildings.

✅ Tunnels and elevators now require resources to build.

✅ UI has been improved.

✅ The number of resources drawn on the map at the start of the game has been balanced.

✅ Leaderboards have been reset.

✅ Five additional days have been added to the "time remaining".

