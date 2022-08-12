Share · View all patches · Build 9304719 · Last edited 12 August 2022 – 15:26:43 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for playing Project Wunderwaffe: Prologue and sharing your experiences.

The Prologue is one step before the release of the full version is getting closer.

The full version will offer a save function as well as Tier II and III access.

Discover what awaits you:

✅ Building tunnels and elevators have been improved.

✅ Tunnels and elevators can be built on resources.

✅ Tunnels and elevators can be built through the buildings.

✅ Tunnels and elevators now require resources to build.

✅ UI has been improved.

✅ The number of resources drawn on the map at the start of the game has been balanced.

✅ Leaderboards have been reset.

✅ Five additional days have been added to the "time remaining".