Huge Offers to Celebrate the 12th Anniversary of WoT

Commanders!

Our 12th-anniversary celebrations have kicked off with a bang! And now, you can bring some fresh faces to the party with a massive selection of offers on a great collection of vehicles! Until August 15, we're offering up to 25% off select Premium vehicles available permanently in the game. Our offers on rarer tanks will only be available in the in-game Store until August 22 and will all include the new All Inclusive 2D style and Anniversary Coins for purchasing bonds, customizations, and more from our temporary anniversary in-game store!

Dive into all the offers below, then emerge with standout vehicles and styles that you are sure to love. Also, take advantage of the anniversary discounts on equipment and consumables to ready your new rides for battle!

Permanent In-Game Vehicle Offers

The IS-6 deals 2,000 DPM and has 1,550 HP.

The T26E4 SuperPershing deals 240 HP of damage per shot and boasts a 40 km/h top speed.

The AMX M4 mle. 49 deals 300 HP of damage per shot with 232 mm of penetration.

The 112 deals 390 HP of damage per shot and has 240 mm thick frontal turret armor.

The T26E5 deals 2,000 DPM with 230 mm of penetration.

The Chrysler K deals 1,900 DPM and has 254 mm thick frontal turret armor.

Brand-New Summer Style Offers

All Inclusive

Coral Reef

Palm Forest

Caliban

The Caliban features a 2-shell autoloader capable of dealing 850/600 HP of damage per shot with 180/292 mm of penetration. It boasts 1,500 HP and is equipped with 250 mm thick frontal turret armor. This is a great tank for leading the charge.

Object 703 Version II

The Object 703 Version II features a double-barreled gun capable of dealing 390/390/530 HP of damage per shot, or 780/780/1060 HP of damage when firing both barrels. It has great gun handling and 220 mm thick frontal turret armor. This tank is a strong sidescraper.

KV-5

The KV-5 has good survivability with 1,780 HP and a strong overall armor profile. It can deal 2,100 DPM and has a top speed of 40 km/h. This tank is great at sidescraping and ramming.

M6A2E1

The M6A2E1 has great 229 mm frontal turret armor and a powerful engine. It can deal 320/320/420 HP of damage per shot and has –10 degrees of gun depression. This tank is great at frustrating opponents.

Panzer 58

The Panzer 58 has good accuracy and a high shell velocity. It can deal 250/250/330 HP of damage per shot with 212/259/90 mm of penetration and has a 50 km/h top speed. This tank is great at sniping.

Strv m/42-57 Alt A.2

The Strv m/42-57 Alt A.2 features an autoloader capable of dealing 600 burst damage. It has an accurate gun that can deal 150/150/185 HP of damage per shot with 148/190/38 mm of penetration. This tank is great at chipping away at enemies' health.

KV-220-2

The KV-220-2 has excellent 120/100/100 mm hull armor and 900 HP. It has –8 degrees of gun depression and can deal 1,539 DPM. This tank is rare and may be unknown to opponents. It is also a great sidescraper.

World of Tanks 12th Anniversary

The 12th Anniversary event will take place from August 12 through August 22 and is packed with discounts, specials, missions, and activities! Check out the event guide for everything you need to know about the Anniversary Coins included in the bundles above, and learn how to get the new Lago M38. There are also plenty of in-game discounts available, so don't miss out!

Which tank will you roll up to the WoT 12th-anniversary party in? There are plenty of stylish options, so take your pick!

Roll Out!