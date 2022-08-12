 Skip to content

Iragon: Prologue 18+ update for 12 August 2022

New Build!

Build 9304640

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Click here to watch the new Update Video!

Changelog

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. Work continues on the new Winter, Desert, and Forest levels. All three are testable through the Experimental Hall and we’re looking forward to your feedback.

We’ve also been working on environmental reactions with different spells. For instance, charging clouds with lightning magic and causing gas to explode with fire magic. You can test them in the Experimental Hall.

Lastly, we’ve been working on a new cutscene that will play at the end of the Winter level. It’s still not complete, lacking face animations and music, but we’re making steady progress.

Do you like blank main characters?

Do you like main characters that are a bit of a blank slate so you can imagine yourself in their place? Or do you prefer protagonists with a strong personality that you enjoy watching, but don't necessarily relate to?

