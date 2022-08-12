It's time to embark on a space adventure with Bea in Space Tail: Lost in The Sands! This Prologue is now available for download, so go ahead and check it out for free! If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to post them on Steam forums (where you can also find the FAQ!) or join our Discord.
Space Tail: Lost in the Sands update for 12 August 2022
Space Tail: Lost in the Sands Available NOW!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update