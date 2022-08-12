Patch v1.9

//misc
- Added a Character Class Skins setting which allows you to set skins separately for each Class.
- Added a Player Outline setting which draws an outline around you.
- Added a Button Icons setting so you can choose to force which button prompt icons to show.
- You can now open the Status Screen on the game over screen to see your final minions and relics.
- When choosing a Boneworld Challenge it now shows the Class it uses. You also now don't need to unlock all Classes to unlock this game mode, instead if a Class isn't unlocked that the challenge uses then you simply can't play it.
- The Ensealment Scroll relic can now seal up to 3 items instead of 1.
//bug fixes
- The Endless Skirmishes game mode wasn't correctly saving local high scores to your save file.
- In the local Endless Skirmishes leaderboards you wasn't able to change the map.
- Pressing the menu confirm button too fast after dying in a Boneworld Challenge could cause a cash.
- When viewing the leaderboard for a Boneworld Challenge it wasn't showing the Class.
