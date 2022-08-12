 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boneraiser Minions update for 12 August 2022

Patch v1.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9304515 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • Added a Character Class Skins setting which allows you to set skins separately for each Class.
  • Added a Player Outline setting which draws an outline around you.
  • Added a Button Icons setting so you can choose to force which button prompt icons to show.
  • You can now open the Status Screen on the game over screen to see your final minions and relics.
  • When choosing a Boneworld Challenge it now shows the Class it uses. You also now don't need to unlock all Classes to unlock this game mode, instead if a Class isn't unlocked that the challenge uses then you simply can't play it.
  • The Ensealment Scroll relic can now seal up to 3 items instead of 1.

//bug fixes

  • The Endless Skirmishes game mode wasn't correctly saving local high scores to your save file.
  • In the local Endless Skirmishes leaderboards you wasn't able to change the map.
  • Pressing the menu confirm button too fast after dying in a Boneworld Challenge could cause a cash.
  • When viewing the leaderboard for a Boneworld Challenge it wasn't showing the Class.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1944571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link