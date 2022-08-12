Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC has launched globally!

We are so happy to announce the game is now live worldwide! Bringing Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered to PC players has been a labor of love and the teams at Insomniac Games, Nixxes Software, PlayStation, and Marvel Games could not be prouder!

As you dive, swing, and web-zip your way in the game today, please keep in mind that we have a handy performance tuning guide here. If you need game support, please go here.

Please be sure to share your best photo mode shots via the community hub and on social media with the hashtag #SpiderManPC. You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or join our Discord! Thank you so much for your support.

Have fun!

Insomniac Games & Nixxes Software