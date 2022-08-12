 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered update for 12 August 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC has launched globally!

Share · View all patches · Build 9304506 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are so happy to announce the game is now live worldwide! Bringing Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered to PC players has been a labor of love and the teams at Insomniac Games, Nixxes Software, PlayStation, and Marvel Games could not be prouder!

As you dive, swing, and web-zip your way in the game today, please keep in mind that we have a handy performance tuning guide here. If you need game support, please go here.

Please be sure to share your best photo mode shots via the community hub and on social media with the hashtag #SpiderManPC. You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or join our Discord! Thank you so much for your support.

Have fun!
Insomniac Games & Nixxes Software

Changed files in this update

Depot 1817072
  • Loading history…
Depot 1817073
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link