Summer miniserie - Episode 5: Leon

Oy lads!

Let's continue our Summer mini-serie on the Great Houses of Calderia characters' creation processes. Learn more about the references, artists' inspirations, and even discover the first drafts!

Fifth episode: Leon

As the game is located (supposedly) in the Mediterranean area, we had to take inspiration from South cultures and populations. We took inspiration from The Borgias, TV show where a Spanish family tries to control Italy during the Renaissance, and Game of Thrones, a fantastical series about conquerors and royal Houses. Leon is the Master of Arms of the Duke's family.

Leon's face references



The references used for Leon are Charles VIII of France from The Borgias, a picture from Episode 8 - "The Art Of War", and Robert Baratheon, king of the Seven Kingdoms in Game of Thrones. These two rulers fitted the idea we have of the Master of Arms. He should be in charge of armies and have a strong stature. He is openly hostile and someone really cynical.

Leon and his armor reference



Leon is wearing parts of armor from Emperor Maximilian's (son of Frederick III von Habsburg) armor, from 1485. Since he is leading the military forces of the fiefdom, he has to look like he's ready to battle. He wears luxurious armor for special occasions, here the wedding. He doesn't wear full armor because of the situation (feats), but also to be able to move correctly and be comfortable. He has an eye patch to show he has experience on the battlefield. It is probably hiding a scar, who knows!

Leon doesn't want to be at the wedding feast



Leon is the Master of Arms and is here to train the future soldiers but also to manage the fiefdom's army. He is bored being at this wedding and has better things to do. To pass time, he's drinking a lot. We didn't share a lot of information about him yet, but maybe in the next trailers..!

We hope you enjoyed diving into our creation processes. We really like to share some "behind-the-scene content". Please, tell us if you're interested to see more, we plan to post one character per Friday during Summer!

To be part of the development process of Great Houses of Calderia or simply chat with the devs, join us on Discord!

Great Houses of Calderia Discord: https://discord.gg/vsxD6n8P8J