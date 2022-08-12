 Skip to content

Ghosts of Hollow Creek update for 12 August 2022

Update Notes for August 12 (Build 1021)

Lacuna Tokens for previously finished tiers can be bought as well as current tier (For example, if player is eligible for Tier 3 tokens, Tier 1 and 2 tokens will also be available for sale.)

