Change log 12-8-22:

- Added 5 new species
The full species list now has 9 unique species
The new fish added include: Anchovy, Rainbow Wrasse, Seabass, Scorpionfish, Rocktopus
- Updated 3 Old species
Tweaked the rarity and values
- Updated Ocean Map
More fishing zones have been added, now adding up to a total of 15 zones
Because there isn't a map yet, there will be a text message popup when entering and leaving a zone
- Updated Testing map
Doubled the number of fishing zones to test the new species
- Added Keybind
Pressing SHIFT+M will give you 100 of each species
(This won't add up)
Changed files in this update