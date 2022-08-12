Change log 12-8-22:

Share · View all patches · Build 9304368 · Last edited 12 August 2022 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy

- Added 5 new species

The full species list now has 9 unique species

The new fish added include: Anchovy, Rainbow Wrasse, Seabass, Scorpionfish, Rocktopus

- Updated 3 Old species

Tweaked the rarity and values

- Updated Ocean Map

More fishing zones have been added, now adding up to a total of 15 zones

Because there isn't a map yet, there will be a text message popup when entering and leaving a zone

- Updated Testing map

Doubled the number of fishing zones to test the new species

- Added Keybind

Pressing SHIFT+M will give you 100 of each species

(This won't add up)