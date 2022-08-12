 Skip to content

Naxos update for 12 August 2022

Fixed few bugs!

Build 9304366 · Last edited by Wendy

Your hp wont increase anymore when your defense is above enemys ATK

You wont be able anymore to craft previous swords after crafting higher tier swords and the same applies for armors!

Cheers

