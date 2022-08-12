 Skip to content

Starfighter General update for 12 August 2022

Dimensional Fragmentation Patch III

Share · View all patches · Build 9304127 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Chat box in
  2. Tech to make patches faster in
  3. Asteroid shooting needs fixed some for Patch Iv
  4. Next patch Galactic News Network ticker

Changed files in this update

Starfighter General Content Depot 658481
