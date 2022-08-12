266: Early Access 0.13.5 - August 12, 2022 9:45 AM EST
• Fixed an issue with character passive skill data not saving.
Nevergrind Online update for 12 August 2022
Important bug fix - character passive skills were not saving correctly!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
