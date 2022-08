Share · View all patches · Build 9304050 · Last edited 12 August 2022 – 13:39:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Survivors!

Get ready for the crafting weekend!

Only until August 14, the rent of workbenches for crafting epic and legendary parts will be absolutely free! Don’t miss the chance to take advantage of the offer and craft the necessary parts for your vehicles!

Please note that the event will last from August 12, 13:00 GMT, until August 14, 23:59 GMT.

