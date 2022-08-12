Performance Update. Patch 0.9.60.

Suddenly we've found a way to improve the game performance. We decided not to keep you waiting for the next large update, so you can test how it feels right away. Just saying, performance is not the only thing that we've improved with current patch.

Improvements

Performance increased drastically. The game gives more FPS, visual lags are reduced, GPU load reduced. In general, everything looks smoother (especially in the late game);

Performance also became better when there are no enemies on map;

Improved wall-building algorithm;

Improved performance of the job search algorithm for workers;

General

When curing nearest targets, Healers look for those with the lowest health (as a percentage);

Added engineers to Catapult, Trebuchet and Ballista models. They additionally indicate the number of free workers required for these war machines production;

Units that cannot be thrown in the air by explosions now have an icon indicating the related passive skill. (The name and description of the skill will appear in the next update in all supported languages);

Balance

"Burrdam Chimera": blast radius increased by a third;

Horse archer: accelerates faster and turns easier.

Bug Fixes