Build 9303985 · Last edited 12 August 2022 – 13:32:16 UTC by Wendy

Major Bug Fix :

Game Over Screen doesn't appear

Some projectiles doesn't disappear after changing rooms

Minor Bug Fix :

Diagonal Dash go further than the horizontal or vertical

Dead sprite doesn't appear when dead

Other Changes :

Relic change : Dash Damage

Lv1 : 10 --> 15

Lv2 : 15 --> 30

Lv2 : 25 --> 50

Pattern modification on the first boss