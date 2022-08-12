Almighty Update 0.1.91 is Live!

Plenty of exciting new features, bug fixes, and optimizations await you in this update!
-
Added throwing to carriable objects, hold left and right Fire and release to throw, longer you hold further you throw.
-
Added magic static charge and impact explosion to carriable objects, hold left and right Fire until it's charged.
-
Added Crafting tracking, tracking the ingredients required as Quests for any object, view on Quest menu.
-
Fixed numerous issues with Raids in multiplayer, enemies no longer linger after raid end.
-
Increased Raid loot drop rewards.
-
Fixed diagonal melee attack issues most noticeable on controllers.
-
Skip cutscene added to B button on controller, Escape as normal on Keyboard.
-
Added Highlord Level 2 and 3, with level 3 having a golden Battle Throne.
-
Added Highlord codex.
-
Added Codex for Islands and Hollows complete with what minerals and buried loot is available.
-
Added Gold Stinger to God Islands.
-
Added Gold Lancer to God Islands.
-
Anu Island now unlocks at Almighty tier.
-
Added Almighty and above tier Signature Gear to Quartermaster Store.
-
Added Signature Power Stones.
-
Added ability to use stores on friends Home Islands.
-
Added Weakpoints to Sense mode.
-
Improved Sense mode to use icons for accessibility and optimised.
-
Added reset player progress menu option.
-
Stopped players changing gear whilst amulet spell is active which caused issues.
-
Removed Torando upward force and replaced it with more severe impact damage, to avoid Torando ragdoll pinball.
-
Fixed carriable object stutter.
-
Carrying animations adjusted to be more upright.
-
Carriable objects that land in sea should now float to nearest shore.
-
Players now drop carriables when they enter the sea.
-
Adjusted God Island enemy spawning to be more challenging.
-
Added jump vents to God Islands.
-
Fixed God Island Hollows chest spawning.
-
Fix to camera collision, should intersect less with environment.
-
Added carrying and throwing details to Archive.
-
Powerstone higher Tiers above Almighty added.
-
Moved Particles to Addressables for continued memory optimisation.
-
Moved Upgradable Buildings to Addressables
-
Downing Wildlife at higher Tiers should no longer kill them outright with 1 shot.
-
Fixed a number of issues with Home Island economy, adjusted bonus items awarded.
-
Home Island buildings should no longer build on top of other players, they get respawned near interact point.
-
Home Island Guard Tower broken floors in multiplayer fixed.
-
Home Island buildings no longer damaged by storm lightning.
-
Home Island buildings no longer healed by Powerstones.
-
Statues and Banners no longer spawn multiple copies when previewing customisation changes.
-
Fixed Kindred failing to find job points on Home Island.
-
Fixed Home Island buildings not always starting with correct health.
-
Extracted container opening sequence sped up, added accept/slaughter all for Wildlife.
-
Adjusted camera shake when standing in fire so its different to being hit by vents.
-
Killing God now also destroys any storms/tornados they spawned.
-
Gods no longer fly into space if you stand on them.
-
Ironside shader duration fixed.
-
Morning Star and Guard Towers will target ragdolled enemies and not wait for them to get up.
-
Feral Lair destroyed state fixed for multiplayer.
-
Added the display of Home Island owner’s name on map screen in multiplayer.
-
Fix Kindred playing the walk-with-lantern animation after the lantern de-spawns on greeting a player.
-
Added compass and waypoints to tutorial scene.
-
Fixed memory leak caused by Extraction Points.
-
Fixed bugs related to Lightning Bolt data.
-
Fixed enemy lairs spawning enemies while destroyed in multiplayer.
-
Disabled Dynamic Batching, and added GPU material instancing.
-
Animation file optimisations.
-
Fixed gloop style projectiles sticking in mid air.
-
Fixed explosive containers sync over Photon.
-
Fixed God Tentacles destroying too many colliders, which allowed players to enter the God’s torso.
-
Fixed Pack UI’s Join Pack Member system, cannot use when player is between scenes to prevent disconnects.
-
Fixed Treasure Chests and Buried Treasure when used in a Pack that is split over multiple islands.
-
Golden Storm and Bastion Guardians given more health and damage, VFX fixes.
-
Fix to clamp on points not throwing players off when overcharged.
-
Adjustments to grass and shadow quality settings.
-
Fixed problem with home island saves losing data.
-
Fixed player not being thrown off clamp points.
-
Fix quest manager spamming errors.
-
Fix “healed by [own name]” messages.
-
Fixed guardian beam termination logic.
-
Fix some incorrectly observed Photon components.
-
Lightning will not strike player while inside the customisation area.
-
UI Input text fields remain focused if the player moves the cursor out of the collision area.
-
Fixes to basic Clan functionality.
-
Added Clan room model to stall.
-
Improved background room to viewing clan members.
-
Updated Photon PUN version.
-
Updated Accelbyte SDK.
-
Numerous ongoing bug fixes and optimisations.
Changed files in this update