New update is out!

Added:
- Auto-combat for the Catacomb
- Human blood is available at the Guild's Fair. It modifies temperature and humidity tolerance, decreases fear of humans, and provides extra skill points.
- The player can purchase organs at the Guild's Fair.
- It is possible to sell meat at the "Hatchlings" window.
- Item sell prices vary depending on difficulty.
- Guild's entry quest appears at Veteran and Master difficulty levels only.
- All creatures can fight in the arenas and Catacomb at lower difficulty levels.
- Removed organs decay only on the highest difficulty level.
- Pop-up warnings for the "Next Turn" button.
- The encyclopedia has a new chapter about surgery and organs.
- Ambient temperature and humidity indicator on the main screen.
- Annual events calendar.
- A new "Camera tilt & zoom linked" toggle was added to the Options panel
Changed:
- Herb's Market sells all ingredients. The quantity has also been increased.
- Improved tooltips with English narrations.
Fixed:
- Fire spit damage increased by organ implantation does not inherit to offspring.
Changed files in this update