The Monster Breeder update for 12 August 2022

New update is out!

Share · View all patches · Build 9303869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Auto-combat for the Catacomb
  • Human blood is available at the Guild's Fair. It modifies temperature and humidity tolerance, decreases fear of humans, and provides extra skill points.
  • The player can purchase organs at the Guild's Fair.
  • It is possible to sell meat at the "Hatchlings" window.
  • Item sell prices vary depending on difficulty.
  • Guild's entry quest appears at Veteran and Master difficulty levels only.
  • All creatures can fight in the arenas and Catacomb at lower difficulty levels.
  • Removed organs decay only on the highest difficulty level.
  • Pop-up warnings for the "Next Turn" button.
  • The encyclopedia has a new chapter about surgery and organs.
  • Ambient temperature and humidity indicator on the main screen.
  • Annual events calendar.
  • A new "Camera tilt & zoom linked" toggle was added to the Options panel

Changed:

  • Herb's Market sells all ingredients. The quantity has also been increased.
  • Improved tooltips with English narrations.

Fixed:

  • Fire spit damage increased by organ implantation does not inherit to offspring.

