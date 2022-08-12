Patch 0.24.1

Changes:
- Added Town Bell feature, which functions like an improved F4 command, that wakes up sleeping villagers before they follow you.
- Villagers try to walk in a random direction instead of jumping when they are feeling stuck.
- Villagers find for another bed when their current bed is occupied.
Fixes:
- Villagers unable to find their needs furniture even though they exist.
- Able to log in same character twice, allowing for item duplication.
- Queen Beatrice not giving rewards for keeping the lands safe.
Changed files in this update