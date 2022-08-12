 Skip to content

Coronation update for 12 August 2022

Patch 0.24.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added Town Bell feature, which functions like an improved F4 command, that wakes up sleeping villagers before they follow you.
  • Villagers try to walk in a random direction instead of jumping when they are feeling stuck.
  • Villagers find for another bed when their current bed is occupied.

Fixes:

  • Villagers unable to find their needs furniture even though they exist.
  • Able to log in same character twice, allowing for item duplication.
  • Queen Beatrice not giving rewards for keeping the lands safe.

