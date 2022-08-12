8 Month 12 Day

[H1] New content [/ H1]
Now that Rafael and Iris can go to the hospital, it's kind of funny.....
Rafael and Iris in hospital have completed the recovery of HP and MP functions.
The hospital has newly added the [medical cabinet] system, and there are HP and MP drugs on the shelves, with the same price.
HP and MP items were added to the character and carriage.
New plot, from hospital to bandit shack.
The BANDIT SHANZHAI BATTLE WILL BE COMPLETED TOMORROW. Of COURSE, TODAY'S SHANZHAI battle is not FINISHED, SO I can'T CLICK ON IT Embarrassed...
Changed files in this update