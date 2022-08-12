 Skip to content

Ashen Will update for 12 August 2022

Update notes for August 12, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9303771 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.1 Update

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Bug that caused Steam servers to not connect
  • Fixed Bug that caused the Main Menu Manager to fail, rendering buttons useless
  • Fixed Bug that caused failed checks whenever attempting to gain achievements
  • Fixed Achievement Bug that caused players to gain Achievements they shouldn't

Major Updates

  • Added toggle for Head Bob
  • Head Bob is disabled by default

Minor Updates

  • Tweaked Collider sizes on corners to reduce collisions and player "catching"
  • Moved Stamina Indicator closer to top of screen to be less obtrusive
  • Changed Stamina Indicator art to be less obtrusive
  • Remove center screen reticle to be less obtrusive

