Update notes for August 12, 2022

Version 1.1 Update
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Bug that caused Steam servers to not connect
- Fixed Bug that caused the Main Menu Manager to fail, rendering buttons useless
- Fixed Bug that caused failed checks whenever attempting to gain achievements
- Fixed Achievement Bug that caused players to gain Achievements they shouldn't
Major Updates
- Added toggle for Head Bob
- Head Bob is disabled by default
Minor Updates
- Tweaked Collider sizes on corners to reduce collisions and player "catching"
- Moved Stamina Indicator closer to top of screen to be less obtrusive
- Changed Stamina Indicator art to be less obtrusive
- Remove center screen reticle to be less obtrusive
Changed files in this update