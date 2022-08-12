- Squashed the bug where matchmaking would sometimes get canceled even though the cancel button wasn't pressed!
- Squashed a very small memory leak bug that would occur between scene loads.
Blocky Ball update for 12 August 2022
Update 0.2.58-4 More Matchmaking Bug Squashes!
