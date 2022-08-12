Update 0.24.0

Movement System
- Fixed a problem in which the viewpoint correction for wall runs did not function properly.
Weapons System
- The bullet system has been reorganized to fix an issue where weapons that fire multiple rounds, such as the shotgun in "binoculars," would only land one shot.
- The attack power of the "heavycannon" has been changed from 15 x 7 to 25 x 7.
- Separated weapon and muzzle flash sprites and added multiple muzzle flash patterns.
- Weapon sprites have been adjusted to reflect the addition of muzzle flash patterns.
- Some weapon designs have been changed.
- Auto lean judging has been improved.
- Fixed an issue where auto-lean would not function properly in some directions.
Horde Mode
- Weapon placement in horde3 has been changed.
Drawing
- Added "Lighting Dethering" option to reduce load by thinning out lighting by pixels.
- Revised shading program to improve frame rate by about 10%.
