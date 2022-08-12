 Skip to content

V.R.G. update for 12 August 2022

Update 0.24.0

Build 9303531

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Movement System
  • Fixed a problem in which the viewpoint correction for wall runs did not function properly.
Weapons System
  • The bullet system has been reorganized to fix an issue where weapons that fire multiple rounds, such as the shotgun in "binoculars," would only land one shot.
  • The attack power of the "heavycannon" has been changed from 15 x 7 to 25 x 7.
  • Separated weapon and muzzle flash sprites and added multiple muzzle flash patterns.
  • Weapon sprites have been adjusted to reflect the addition of muzzle flash patterns.
  • Some weapon designs have been changed.
  • Auto lean judging has been improved.
  • Fixed an issue where auto-lean would not function properly in some directions.
Horde Mode
  • Weapon placement in horde3 has been changed.
Drawing
  • Added "Lighting Dethering" option to reduce load by thinning out lighting by pixels.
  • Revised shading program to improve frame rate by about 10%.

